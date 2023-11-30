The popular restaurant, Nude Food, in Jersey has closed its doors with immediate effect.It was announced on Thursday 30 November that the restaurant had ceased trading, and it is believed staff were informed of the closure yesterday evening (29 November).

Alongside St Aubins Nude Beach which opened in 2018, the owners opened a second restaurant, Nude Dunes, in La Pulente earlier this year.

In a letter posted on social media, the company says: "we have done everything in our power to avoid this situation."

Grant Thornton has been appointed as liquidators.

It is unclear how many jobs have been lost at this stage.

