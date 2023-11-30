Plans for accommodation to be built next to Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital have been supported by the States.

Guernsey Housing Association (GHA) has secured 15 one-bedroom flats for key workers with work potentially beginning in the Spring of 2024.

The accommodation will be on Oberlands Road and built by Inifity Construction Limited.

Along with the flats bought by the GHA, six properties will be built for the private housing market.

An updated planning application has been submitted to ensure key workers' needs are met, and the building will begin once this is approved.

It is hoped the accommodation will help the island deliver essential health services and recruit key workers.

The GHA's Chief Executive, Vic Slade says: "This joint venture with Infinity to create both private and key worker housing is an exciting opportunity to work in a new way.

"If this model is successful, this could be an approach that may be followed on other sites owned by the GHA that would see the development of both affordable housing and private market housing alongside each other."

President of the Employment Committee, Deputy Peter Roffey says: "This deal between the GHA and Infinity is great news.

"The site is in the perfect location for health key worker housing. It’s a win-win arrangement that not only adds, subject to planning permission being granted, 15 more key worker units on top of the proposed 57 units the GHA recently submitted."

