'Human error' leaves thousands of people in Guernsey without pay or pensions
Around 5,000 people in Guernsey didn't receive their salaries and pensions this morning because of a human payroll error.
It affected staff from the emergency services, including police officers and members of the fire service alongside all retired former States of Guernsey staff who did not receive their pensions.
A spokesperson from the States of Guernsey says: "This was a human error and is being addressed urgently."
Payments are expected to arrive this afternoon (30 November).
