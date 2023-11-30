Around 5,000 people in Guernsey didn't receive their salaries and pensions this morning because of a human payroll error.

It affected staff from the emergency services, including police officers and members of the fire service alongside a ll retired former States of Guernsey staff who did not receive their pensions.

A spokesperson from the States of Guernsey says: "This was a human error and is being addressed urgently."

Payments are expected to arrive this afternoon (30 November).

