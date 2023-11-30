A trial in Jersey to make St John's Road one-way has been postponed until 2024.

It was due to start on Monday 4 December, but "unforeseen supply and labour issues" have caused the third delay.

The trial would see the lower end of St John's Road to southbound traffic redirected down Parade Road.

Initially, it was due to start at the end of August, but it was delayed following a backlash from islanders.

The next date it should have come into effect was the October half-term, but this was delayed again until the most recent date.

The government says prioritising materials for damage "following Storm Ciaran" is the reason for the "unforeseen supply and labour issues."

A new date for the trial is yet to be confirmed.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: