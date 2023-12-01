Hundreds of islanders took part in The Santa Dash today (1 December) to raise money for Jersey Hospice Care.

It saw 200 islanders dress up as Father Christmas and run a one-mile run across St Helier.

The charity event has been running since 2017 and Marina Brockbank, Community Engagement Officer of Jersey Hospice says she is pleased to see it return.

She says: “We’re delighted to be holding the Santa Dash again. For us at Hospice, and for many people who’ve taken part since we started in 2017, it doesn’t feel like the start of Christmas until we’ve done the Santa Dash.

"There’s always such a great atmosphere with everyone celebrating the start of Christmas and raising valuable funds to support those in our care.

"It’s perfect for anyone wanting something a little different to do this Christmas, whether you work in town or not.”

Calli De La Haye, Head of People at Langham Hall added they are "delighted to be sponsoring the Santa Dash for the 2nd year in a row".She said: "Jersey Hospice Care do an incredible job of supporting patients and their loved ones, touching the lives of so many during difficult times.

"It’s an honour for us to raise funds for this amazing charity."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: