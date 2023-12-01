Jersey minister questions the two-tier housing system

A Jersey minister has questioned the island's two-tier system and is looking at reforming laws around housing statuses.

In a scrutiny meeting on Friday 1 December, Assistant Chief Minister Lucy Stephenson highlighted the issues she believes exist within the system.

In particular, she pointed to the law that creates a two-tier system, which determines if you have a qualified or unqualified license.

She said: "Since the introduction of this law, there has been a reduction in the amount of unqualified units that exist on the island and we are starting to see that.

"To me, that's where we need to be having this conversation around the two-tier system and whether the two-tier system should continue and so you do create more units or do we not have a two-tier system, in which case we don't."

She has said she was unsure when the review would be completed.

What are Jersey's housing categories?

Entitled: People who have lived in Jersey for 10+ years, were born on the island or have lived there since childhood. They can buy, sell or rent any property or work anywhere without needing a licence.

Licensed : People who are 'essential employees', brought over to the island to work in a specialised, often senior, role. They can buy, sell or rent any property as long as they retain their licence through their employer.

Entitled to work : People who have lived in Jersey for 5+ years, or are married/in a civil partnership with someone who is entitled/licensed/entitled to work. They can buy a property jointly with their partner and work anywhere without requiring a licence.

Registered: Someone who has lived in Jersey for fewer than five years and doesn't fit any of the above criteria. They can rent certain properties or live as a lodger, and require a licence from their employer to work.

