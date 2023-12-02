A mental health charity says it's been blown away by the amount of islanders offering to help struggling parents in the run up to Christmas.

After a social media call-out for donations, Mind Jersey ended up receiving far more items than it expected, all of which will go to people who need extra help during this time of year.

On Saturday 2 December, the charity opened its doors to parents, and those expecting, and they could take anything they needed.

Everything from car seats to baby formula, books and clothing was available to support those who need it most.

Shelley Daly, the perinatal coordinator at the charity, says she's seen more people coming to the charity asking for help over the last few months.

"We support a lot of parents, and from that we've noticed that our parents are struggling financially and this has an impact on their mental health".

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: