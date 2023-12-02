Guernsey's international lawn bowler, Lucy Beere, has been presented with a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) from the island's Lieutenant-Governor for services to the sport.

A formal ceremony took place at Governor House on Saturday 2 December 2023 where she was joined by family, friends and colleagues.

Asked how she felt about receiving the medal, she said:

"Especially in bowls, we have a lot of men that are MBEs so we've now got a few other ladies, so that's absolutely great.

"But for women in general, especially in sport I know it's very hard for us to break through. It's nice to hopefully try and balance that out a bit more".

Lucy was first awarded the medal in the 2023 New Year Honours List from King Charles III.

However, she's only receiving it in December, nearly a year on, because she turned down the opportunity to receive it at Windsor Castle, where she would have been allowed only two people to attend with her.

"I just felt that there was so many important people in my life that have got me to where I am in bowls, I just didn't feel it was right to single out just two of them".

Lucy has represented the island at four Commonwealth Games and during last year's competition, she won a silver medal, Guernsey's first for 28 years.

Lucy won Guernsey's first Commonwealth medal for 28 years at the 2022 competition in Birmingham. Credit: ITV News

Throughout her career, she's won 256 international caps for Bowls Guernsey and 18 international medals.

His Excellency, Lieutenant General Richard Cripwell, said:

"I watched Lucy Beere competing last year in Birmingham at her fourth Commonwealth Games and was struck not only by her world class sporting ability, but also by her capacity to stay focused under immense pressure.

"She is an outstanding sporting ambassador for Guernsey, and it has given me great pleasure to present her with the MBE today, on behalf of His Majesty The King".

