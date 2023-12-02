Play Brightcove video

Kate Prout joined the swimmers at Guernsey's Vive La Vallette.

Dozens of islanders have been braving the chilly ocean temperatures as part of the 12 Bays of Christmas.

Charities which benefit from the funds raised include the Jersey Hospice Care, the National Trust Jersey and Guernsey's Les Bourgs Hospice.

Liz Stonebridge, Funding Administrator at Les Bourgs Hospice says:

"It's one of our key fundraisers, it's always good to finish off the year with a big injection of cash. We don't get any money from the States of Guernsey so it's great to have the community support and thanks to everyone who signed up".

As has become tradition over the years, the names of each bay has been given a Christmas twist for the event.

In Jersey there's Bauble Bay (Bouley Bay) and Santa Ouen (St Ouen), while in Guernsey there's Saint Nick's Bay (Saint's Bay) and Away in Fermain-ger (Fermain Bay).

Organisers are keen to remind people that due to the colder water and air temperatures, participants must be medically fit, swim in pairs and check the tide and weather before venturing out.

