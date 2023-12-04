The cost of buying goods to the Channel Islands could rise significantly next year if a freight company passes on increased prices of nearly 19% from Condor Ferries to customers.

Ferryspeed has contacted its business customers telling them that from January 2024 prices will rise by 8.76%.

But it warns that Condor Ferries has told the company it intends to increase its prices by 18.76% and that Ferryspeed "reserve[s] the right to further raise our prices beyond the 8.76%" currently planned.

ITV News understands Condor's price hikes relate to several rising costs, including increased port fees.

Ferryspeed says the price increase is "unprecedented" and that they have "raised the impact such an extraordinary increase would have on our customers and have asked them to explain the rationale behind their proposal".

The logistics firm says its team will "continue with our discussions with Condor Ferries" and "review our options".

ITV News has contacted Condor Ferries and Ferryspeed for comment.

