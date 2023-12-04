Jersey's Economic Development Minister has called on Condor Ferries to explain a near-19% hike in the cost of shipping goods to and from the Channel Islands from January 2024.

Deputy Kirsten Morel says he "finds it hard to see the justification" for the proposed rise, which he says is "significantly above" the rate of inflation.

One logistics company, Ferryspeed, recently wrote to its customers warning Condor was planning an "unprecedented" 18.76% price hike which may have to be passed on to its customers.

The Jersey Chamber of Commerce said the move was "terrible news for businesses" and would directly "impact prices" for customers.

Now, as the government minister responsible for the island's supply chain, Deputy Morel has echoed those concerns.

He told ITV News: "The Channel Islands depend upon our sea links, and ensuring their continued resilience is essential.

"RPI price rises reflect the cost increases which everyone is facing, and would be expected, but I find it hard to see the justification for price rises which are so significantly above RPI.

"I am asking Condor to justify those price increases, and whether there are alternative approaches."

Condor Ferries has been invited to comment on this story. ITV News has not received any response.

