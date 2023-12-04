Jersey's Christmas market has been ranked as among the best in Europe, beating the likes of Berlin, Seville and Vienna, according to an online travel guide.

The Genuine Jersey Simply Christmas Market being held in St Helier's Royal Square has been ranked as the 18th best according to Lonely Planet.

The only other markets in the British Isles to make the list of Europe’s top 30 Christmas markets, were Winchester - ranked in 17th place - and Padstow - which came 24th.

In the travel guide, Lonely Planet praised the "central location" of Jersey's Christmas market as well as its "commitment to promoting local artisans".

Travel writer, Kerry Walker said: "Chestnut trees strung with lights illuminate Royal Square, and market stalls get shoppers into the festive spirit with mistletoe, real ales, minced pies and locally-made crafts.

"There'll be live music and entertainment too, bringing visitors all the Christmas spirit they need in one enticing package."

The market is open from Thursday-Sundays until 10 December.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: