Play Brightcove video

Rory O'Regan spoke to some of the islanders taking part...

The Durrell Dash took on a festive twist this year after it was postponed because of Storm Ciarán, and islanders did not disappoint.

People dressed up as everything from Christmas trees to Santa Claus and his reindeers to take on the challenge to run either 6km or 12km.

The money raised will go towards helping Durrell's work with wildlife conservation.

The winner of the women's 12km, Francesca Monticelli, said the atmosphere was "absolutely incredible" and that the event was "just wonderful".

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: