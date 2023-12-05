People eligible for a COVID-19 booster should have received an invitation to book an appointment in Guernsey by now.

Those who qualify for the vaccine include people over 65, residents in care homes, and frontline health staff.

Any islander who thinks they should be eligible can contact the Vaccination Call Centre on 01481 220001 or via email at VCC@gov.gg.

The last booster will be administered on Saturday 23 December, so anyone who wishes to book an appointment is advised to do so as soon as possible.

