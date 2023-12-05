A laser surgery clinic in Jersey has been rebuked by the island's Information Commissioner after sharing details of a customer's treatment with their employer after a dispute over an unpaid bill.

The data protection watchdog, the JOIC, says the customer refused to pay JRSY Laser and instead of taking them to the Petty Debts Court, one of the company directors told the customer's employer about their treatment and the unpaid bill instead.

The customer complained about the dispute to the receptionist of the clinical rooms where JRSY Laser operated.

When the company director found out, they wrote to the receptionist - who worked for a separate business - to explain its side of the dispute.

JRSY Laser's director had threatened to tell the customer's boss if the debt wasn't paid, as the two companies had previously worked together.

A JOIC report states the clinic's director decided the customer's actions warranted it being reported to their employer instead.

The authority said there was "no lawful basis" for the company to share sensitive personal data with the receptionist and the customer's employer, adding the directors' actions caused "very real distress" and embarrassment for the customer.

A spokesperson went on to say that any vindictive behaviour - including issuing threats to share personal details - will be viewed with "utmost seriousness" and is seen as a "significant aggravating factor" in any investigation.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: