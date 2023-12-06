One in five patients who visited Jersey's A&E department over the last six months didn't need to, according to the island's Health Department.

Every year, around 40,000 people are cared for in the Emergency Department at the General Hospital.

But Health officials say that in the last six months, around 20% of patients seen in ED didn't need any "essential" treatment.

1 in 5 Didn't require emergency treatment

1 in 33 Didn't require any treatment

Clinical Lead, Dr Masha Finn said: “Last year, we had lots of people attending the Emergency Department for non-essential reasons.

"We treated the most minor issues ranging from a cold to patients stopping by the Emergency Department to get a check-up before they go on holidays.”

New signs have been put up outside the Emergency Department to try and encourage people to only visit in a genuine emergency.

For instances that aren't considered a “serious or life-threatening illness or injury” the government is keen for islanders to consider alternative services such as the pharmacy, GP or out-of-hours GP service.

