Politicians in Guernsey and Jersey have vowed to push back against increasing maritime fees which are expected to drive up the cost of goods in the Channel Islands.

One logistics firm, Ferryspeed, recently informed its customers that its prices would be going up from January due to an "unprecedented" price rise of nearly 20% by Condor Ferries, which is the only roll-on/roll-off ferry operator.

ITV News understands that negotiations are still underway to try and avoid passing on the cost to customers.

Increased fees at the islands' ports have been cited as one of the reasons for the price hike.

In Jersey, harbour charges are set to increase by 11.1% from 1 January 2024 - well below Condor's planned price hike.

The island's Economic Development Minister, Deputy Kirsten Morel, says it is "hard to see the justification" for an increase in prices "so significantly above" the rate of inflation.

▲ 18.76% Reported Condor price rise for freight

In Guernsey, the States Trading Supervisory Board is planning to increase mooring fees between 17% and 45% depending on the size of the vessel.

A group of deputies is calling for that to be overturned - and will debate the issue in the States of Deliberation on Wednesday 13 December.

Deputy David de Lisle said: "We are a maritime community and boating is a traditional Guernsey pastime." He added that the proposed increase "is just too much".

"While the ports need funding, an increase of this size in one go may drive boat owners to quit, especially as it is planned to be the first of three years of substantial, above-inflation increases,” Deputy John Dyke added.

While Condor Ferries has refused to speak to ITV News directly, the company's CEO John Napton told other news outlets: "As with many other businesses, our financial situation was impacted during the pandemic period and during that time we continued to maintain the supply of essential food and medicines to the islands.

"We are notifying logistics clients of an increase in charges, which is obviously regrettable but having kept our charges low for the past three years, the rising costs mean we now have no choice but to pass these on."

He said the costs facing Condor - including port costs and other charges - have increased by 18-35% which the company has "no choice" but to pass on.

