A three-day teachers' strike in Jersey will go ahead from Tuesday 12 December to Thursday 14 December next week.

It comes after the NEU voted down the States Employment Board's latest pay offer.

The rejected offer would have seen teachers' pay rise by 8% from 1 January 2024 and a one-off payment of £1,000 on the same date.

The revised deal also included pay rises in line with inflation for 2025 and 2026.

Jersey's two main teaching unions, NEU and NASUWT have been in a long-running dispute with the government over pay and working conditions.

NASUWT has also put the Government's revised pay deal to its members - the results of this ballot have yet to be announced.

The union has urged its members to accept this offer as they say it is the "best that is likely through negotiations".

However, it added: "This would represent a consolidated real-terms cut of 2.1% over three years", as they say RPI figure for January 2024 is 10.1%.

The Government's latest offer would require unions to agree to a minimum two week notice before any future strike action.