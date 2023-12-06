Ten people had to be evacuated from their homes in Jersey following reports of an explosion and fire in St Ouen early on Wednesday 6 November.

14 firefighters and three fire engines were called out to tackle the blaze, which started in an oil heating system shared between nine properties at around 1:30am.

Two residents had to be taken to hospital for smoke inhalation treatment while eight others spent the night in St Ouen's Parish Hall to avoid the "large amounts of smoke".

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

