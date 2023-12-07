Ahead of the confidence vote in Guernsey's top political committee resuming next week, Deputy Peter Ferbrache has invited all the island's States members to come together to discuss the future of the assembly.

The President of Policy & Resources has written to Deputies, inviting them to a closed-door meeting at Beau Sejour on Monday 11 December.

Deputy Ferbrache says he hopes it will be an "open and construction conversation" between the island's politicians.

In a letter seen by ITV News, he says the remaining Policy & Resources committee members have "listened carefully" and "reflected on" comments made during the last States sitting.

He goes on to stress that the remaining P&R members will not resign and although agreements can't be made on everything he hopes over the next 18 months the assembly "can meet together in every sense of that phrase."

He adds that the issues currently affecting the Bailiwick, such as the deteriorating public finances, a shortage of housing and the director of education, have a better chance of being solved as a "cohesive group" of States members.

He also alludes to wider "confidential matters" affecting Guernsey as a small independent jurisdiction including the consequences of Brexit, COVID and war.

The vote of no confidence debate started on Friday 24 November but was adjourned until Wednesday 13 December.

Before the debate, two members of Policy & Resources, Deputies Mark Helyar and David Mahoney, announced their decision to resign regardless of the outcome of the vote.

