As the UK culture secretary announced the cost of a TV licence will rise by just over £10 from next year, Channel Islands residents have questioned whether the UK tax is required here.

While the price of a TV licence - increasing from £159/year to £169.50 - is set by the UK government, there are local laws in Jersey and the Bailiwick of Guernsey which require TV viewers to have one.

Even if you don't watch BBC programmes, anyone who watches or records live TV broadcasts on any device - including mobile phones and tablets - needs a licence.

Since 2016, anyone who watches BBC programmes on catchup services like iPlayer also needs one - though the same doesn't apply to commercial platforms like ITVX, Amazon Prime or Netflix unless programmes are being shown live.

The Channel Islands have their own self-governing parliaments which enact local laws, so while the UK's TV licensing law is not enforceable here - the islands have approved their own legislation which aligns with the UK.

In Jersey, a Ministerial Decision is required to update the local law each time the licence fee is increased. In Guernsey, the Economic Development Committee is responsible for broadcasting legislation.

The islands' only exception to the UK's TV licensing law concerns subsidised fees for pensioners. Anyone over the age of 75 who is on Income Support can get their TV licence paid for - either by the BBC or the local government.

Anyone who is found to be watching live TV without a licence risks a fine of up to £1,000 in Jersey and £2,000 in Guernsey.

