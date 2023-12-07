Police in Jersey are investigating after a van driver was allegedly grabbed by the scruff of the neck and his vehicle damaged.

Officers say that between 7:20am and 7:30am on Friday 24 November, a man was seen hitting a van parked on Pierson Road, opposite People's Park.

The vehicle's owner was not in it at the time, but following a confrontation, he was grabbed by the suspect, who then drove off.

Jersey Police say the van was damaged and its owner was left "shaken up by the ordeal."

A man has since been interviewed in connection with the incident.

Anyone who saw what happened is being asked to contact Jersey Police o n 01534 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

