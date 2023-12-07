Van driver 'grabbed by the scruff of the neck' and vehicle reportedly damaged
Police in Jersey are investigating after a van driver was allegedly grabbed by the scruff of the neck and his vehicle damaged.
Officers say that between 7:20am and 7:30am on Friday 24 November, a man was seen hitting a van parked on Pierson Road, opposite People's Park.
The vehicle's owner was not in it at the time, but following a confrontation, he was grabbed by the suspect, who then drove off.
Jersey Police say the van was damaged and its owner was left "shaken up by the ordeal."
A man has since been interviewed in connection with the incident.
Anyone who saw what happened is being asked to contact Jersey Police on 01534 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
