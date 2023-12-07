A memorial service to remember the 13 people who died in the Haut Du Mont explosion and the sinking of the L'Ecume II will take place on Thursday 7 December.

The evening vigil will be led by the Dean of Jersey, the Very Reverend Mike Keirle, at St Helier's Town Church from 6pm and will also be streamed online.

Jersey will also mark one year since the tragedies, with two separate minutes of silence planned at midday on Friday 8 December and Sunday 10 December.

On Thursday 8 December 2022, the L'Ecume II fishing boat sank off Jersey's west coast after a collision with the freight ship, the Commodore Goodwill.

Three crew members were on board at the time; Mick Michieli, Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat. Just two days later, on Saturday 10 December, an explosion at a block of flats in St Helier left 10 people dead.

Nine Haut du Mont residents were confirmed to have died in the explosion - Peter Bowler, Raymie Brown, Romeu and Louise De Almeida, Derek and Sylvia Ellis, Ken and Jane Ralph and Billy Marsden - while Kathy McGuiness, who lived in a neighbouring block, died just over two week later in hospital.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: