Redknapp calls for women's football teams to play in main stadiums

Harry Redknapp sat down with ITV Channel and gave his thoughts on all things football and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Harry Redknapp has called for top women's football teams to be allowed to play consistently at their clubs' main stadiums.

In an interview with ITV News, the manager said: "If the first team are playing on the Saturday, play the women's game on the Sunday.

"Open it up and let's have both teams playing at the stadium", he added, "it will be fantastic".

Sides in the Super League often play at different grounds to the men's squads, which have smaller capacities.

Visiting Jersey to speak at a corporate event, he said: "They shouldn't be playing at training grounds all the time".

He also praised the Lionesses, saying "they have been brilliant in what they've achieved" and singled out Guernsey-born defender Maya Le Tissier as "doing great".

The former footballer said that he was a regular watcher of AFC Bournemouth and had admired the talents of Guernseyman Alex Scott.

"He's a special player, no doubt about that," he said.

When asked if he could be part of the senior England men's side he said "he's a big player for the future...yeah eventually."

After winning, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here in 2018, Redknapp said that he had been watching the current series of the show.

He said he liked watching former boxer Tony Bellew but backed Josie Gibson to win the series.

