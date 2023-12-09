Jersey's Infrastructure Minister is looking for areas on the edge of St Helier where more car parking spaces could be built.

Deputy Tom Binet says it's important to reduce the number of vehicles in town to make it less congested for cyclists and pedestrians.

He's also considering investing more money in bus routes that circle the fringes of St Helier - possibly even making them free - so there would be transport readily available for islanders to travel from these new car parking spaces into town.

He says situations where islanders use both their car and public transport to access town in the future is what the government is considering for the "longer term".

