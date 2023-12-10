There's been a rise in the number of people attending the St Brelade Repair Cafe month on month, according to organisers.

Roger Small says more islanders are curious about exploring whether something can be fixed instead of being thrown away.

He added: "We're just trying to change people's behaviour... We fix a whole range of things - jewellery, clothing, hoovers, stereos, washing machines, you name it".

Overall, more than 250 items weighing a combined 1,097kg have been preserved to be reused.

Those behind the project believe this has prevented nearly 7,000kg of carbon from being released into the atmosphere.