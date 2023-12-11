St Helier's first contested election for a parish Centenier in more than 20 years has been called off after one of the candidates withdrew from the race.

Three candidates had been competing for two roles as part of the parish's Honorary Police - elected for a three-year term.

One of the Centeniers will be chosen by Constable Simon Crowcroft to be the parish's Chef de Police, leading the Honorary Police.

The election - which was due to take place on Wednesday 13 December - has been called off after the current Chef de Police, Danny Scaife, withdrew as a candidate.

The parish currently has two vacancies for Centeniers, so the remaining candidates - David Curtis and Mark Le Chevalier - will take on the job.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the parish said: "One of the candidates has withdrawn from the election for Centeniers in the Parish of St Helier, and in the circumstances of there being two remaining candidates for two vacancies, the Royal Court ordered that the two remaining candidates be declared elected to office."

Mr Curtis and Mr Le Chevalier will be sworn in at the Royal Court on Friday 15 December.

