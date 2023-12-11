Play Brightcove video

Some of the political reaction following Monday morning's meeting at Beau Sejour

Guernsey politicians have been reacting after they were summoned to a closed-door meeting with the island's Chief Minister as he battles to save his job.

An adjourned confidence vote in the Policy & Resources Committee is due to resume on Wednesday 13 December, which could see Deputy Peter Ferbrache and the two remaining political members of the committee replaced.

Deputies Mark Helyar and David Mahoney resigned ahead of the vote, meaning there will be at least two new faces on the island's top committee going forward.

Deputy Ferbrache - who chairs the committee - wrote to every States member inviting them to Beau Sejour on Monday morning for an "open and constructive conversation" on the future of the assembly.

He told ITV News it "just made sense" for the meeting to take place in private, saying: "There are certain things that have got to be dealt with behind closed doors.

"It’s not because you’ve got anything to hide, but just because it makes sense," he added.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache explains why he invited States members to the meeting

At 9:30 on Monday 11 December, 31 of 37 other Guernsey politicians turned up to hear what the Chief Minister had to say.

Some appeared to be suitably unimpressed. Deputy Heidi Soulsby said: "It really didn't go anywhere. I was surprised.

"I thought were going to hear confidential things, and apart from one small thing which will come out later there was nothing.

"I really don't know what the purpose was," she added.

Deputy Ferbrache spoke to ITV News after the meeting. He said: "My opening remark to the meeting today was this isn't a vote for Peter Ferbrache or for Policy & Resources.

"I think most people have made their mind up, by and large, except maybe one or two, but we need to get things done."

When asked if he thought he changed anyone's mind throughout the meeting, Deputy Ferbrache said: "I don't know. I really don't know."

