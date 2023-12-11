Jersey has a new Children's Commissioner after her appointment was approved by politicians in the States Assembly.

Dr Carmel Corrigan was nominated by the Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, last month following a "comprehensive recruitment process".

The proposition was passed with 42 votes in favour, 0 against, and 2 abstentions on Monday 11 December.

Before accepting the role, Dr Corrigan was the Head of Participation and Rights Education at the Ombudsman for Children’s Office in Ireland.

The role lasts for a single six-year term and its holder's main job is to "protect and promote children's rights".

The Children’s Commissioner will work for every child and young person in Jersey who is:

Under the age of 18

Under the age of 25 if they have a disability, have been in care, or have been involved with the youth justice system

Placed off-island for their care or treatment

Dr Corrigan will take over from Andrea Le Saint who has been acting in the role since the last commissioner, Deborah Macmillan, left the role last year.

