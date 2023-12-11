Jersey's proposed budget for the next three years will be up for discussion from today (11 December) as the Government Plan debate gets underway in the States Assembly.

The debate is expected to last for most of the week, with 33 amendments put forward - some even with their own further amendments - since ministers first unveiled their plans in September.

Under the original proposals, islanders would be able to earn more before being taxed, but the cost of fuel, tobacco and other goods would rise.

Some of the changes called for since then include halving the proposed hike in alcohol duty, expanding free GP visits and bus travel, as well as giving an extra £2 million to the Education Department to meet teaching unions' pay demands.

Deputy Catherine Curtis, who called for the extra funding to be reallocated from the Cabinet Office budget, said: "Teacher strikes have been ongoing for too long.

"Teachers' pay has not kept pace with inflation, and the strikes have caused disruption to families across the island.

"An extra £2 million of funding would be sufficient to fulfil the required uplift for teacher pay, allowing normal service to resume in schools."

In 2024, the Health department is expected to have the biggest overall budget while the Cabinet Office gets the most additional funding.

Before the Government Plan debate gets underway, the Education, Economic Development and Chief Ministers will face questions without notice.

This week's States sitting gets underway at 9:30am on Monday 11 December.

