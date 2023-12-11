Industrial action by Jersey's teaching unions is "damaging the education of our children", the government has said.

It added the National Education Union's proposed 15.4% and 17.6% pay rises for 2023 and 2024 are "simply unrealistic when average earnings increased by 7.7% in the last year".

NEU members recently rejected an 8% increase in teachers' salaries from 1 January 2024 and a one-off payment of £1,000 on the same date. The revised deal also included pay rises in line with inflation for 2025 and 2026.

These latest comments were made in an open letter addressed to islanders from Deputies Elaine Millar, the Vice-Chair of the States Employment Board that is leading negotiations with the unions, and Inna Gardiner, Children and Education Minister.

They are calling for teachers to accept independent arbitration to bring an end to the long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

However, the NEU say the current offer "simply does not address the real terms pay cut and the issues being experienced in Jersey by the escalating costs of living".

It has called the latest three days of strikes - 12, 13 and 14 December - "disappointing" but adds "teachers are left with no alternative".

Meanwhile, the NASUWT has put the latest government pay offer to its members with a result yet to be announced.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: