Full-time students from Jersey are set to become eligible for free GP appointments.

Most islanders have to pay to visit the doctor, apart from children under the age of 18 whose treatment is subsidised by the government.

But a successful amendment to the Government Plan from Deputy Carina Alves will see £75,000 transferred from the Health Insurance Fund to extend free GP visits to all full-time students.

Anyone studying on-island in higher education, or at a college or university in the UK or abroad will be eligible.

States members voted 24 to 20 in favour of adopting Deputy Alves' proposal as part of Jersey's budget for the next three years.

Final approval for the scheme will come when politicians debate the amended Government Plan later this week.

