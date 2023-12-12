Jersey's pop-up Soup Kitchen which raises funds for the homeless is serving up dozens of donated soups from 10:30am on Tuesday 12 December in the Royal Square.

Businesses, charities and schools from across the island have cooked up 37 varieties of soup for the event celebrating its 25th year.

Funds raised will go to the Jersey's Shelter Trust, which helps around 600 people every year.

The annual event has raised £220,000 for the charity since it began in 1999, with last year's fundraiser generating £18,600.

Schoolchildren and local choirs will help islanders to get in the festive spirit with Christmas music and carol singing.

The event's founder, Michelle Cuthbert said: “When I look back at the birth of the Soup Kitchen in 1999, with five soups on a table in the Royal Square, never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that it would grow so quickly and raise as much money and awareness of the homeless as it has.”

The Lieutenant Governor's wife, Dr Karen Kyd, will open the event alongside Adelheid Coudenhove-Kalergi, the Honorary Consul for Liechtenstein, and will help to serve the soup donated by Government House.

