Two men have been jailed after separate plots to smuggle a combined £640,000 worth of drugs into Jersey were foiled.

Jeffrey Witsey, 60 from London, has been sentenced to 10 and a half years for hiding 500g of cocaine and 8,600 ecstasy tablets in the spare wheel of a vehicle he arrived on the ferry in on Saturday 18 March.

Sean Aboh, 23 and also from London, will spend seven years in prison after he was found with heroin and cocaine off a flight from Gatwick on Thursday 27 July.

Luke Goddard from Jersey Customs and Immigration says: "Our officers continue to show a high level of vigilance at the border and have prevented exceptionally large quantities of dangerous drugs from getting to the streets of Jersey, which would have fuelled other related crimes.

"Undoubtedly the disruption caused to the syndicates involved in targeting the Island will be significant and the resulting sentences have shown how the Court has recognised the seriousness of these offences."

Witsey was caught with a kilo of cocaine and 8,600 ecstasy tablets hidden in a spare wheel. Credit: Jersey Customs & Immigration Service

