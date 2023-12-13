Politicians in Jersey will decide whether to give an extra £2 million to the Education department next year to meet the pay demands from the island's teaching unions.

Deputy Catherine Curtis, from the Education scrutiny panel, has lodged an amendment to the Government Plan calling for money to be taken from the proposed £79.2 million Cabinet Office budget.

She says the extra money would allow teachers to get a bigger pay rise and prevent further industrial action.

Deputy Curtis said: "If the government [doesn't] back it, I'll be very disappointed. I think it will show where their priorities lie.

"It's not a lot to take £2 million from the Cabinet Office budget and our teachers and children are more important".

The amendment also suggests that the funds would help "offset the continued problems with recruitment and retention of staff".

It is likely to be voted on today (Wednesday 13 November).

Teachers will be out in the Royal Square at lunchtime - hoping to make their voices heard as politicians enter the States Chamber.

