Deputy Kristina Moore decided against meeting protesting teachers after previous rowdy behaviour

Jersey's Chief Minister says she did not meet or speak with striking teaching staff during their protest in the Royal Square after being "shouted at and heckled" during a previous strike.

Members of the National Education Union are currently staging a three-day strike over pay and conditions.

On the second day of the walkout on Wednesday 13 December, protestors marched through St Helier, from the Parade to the Royal Square but Deputy Kristina Moore was nowhere to be seen.

Speaking to ITV News after the protest had finished, the Chief Minister explained why she was absent: "In the past, I have stood on a platform in front of union members here in the [Royal] Square and I've marched with teachers in the past.

"But since my last attempt to speak with the unions in this square where I was shouted at and heckled, so it was inaudible, I considered that keeping the appointment I had this lunchtime was a more efficient use of my time."

The government has offered NEU members an 8% pay rise next year, raises in line with inflation for 2025 and 2026, and a one-off payment of £1,000.

It comes amid rising tensions between the government and unions after the SEB was accused of spreading false information and gaslighting teachers in the press.

