Ferbrache ousted: Who could take over as Guernsey's top politician?

Politicians in Guernsey are vying to take over as the island's Chief Minister after States members voted 23-16 in favour of removing the current members of the Policy & Resources Committee.

The confidence vote was called by Deputy Charles Parkinson after P&R - Guernsey's top committee - made three unsuccessful attempts to introduce a Goods and Services Tax.

When the States sitting continues on Wednesday 13 December, Deputies will decide who will replace Peter Ferbrache as the committee's president.

So far, four candidates have told ITV News they intend to put themselves forward for the role.

Charles ParkinsonDeputy Parkinson is the Vice-President of the States' Trading Supervisory Board - responsible for running the States of Guernsey's commercial entities like the dairy, ports and utility companies.

He lodged the motion of no confidence against the Policy & Resources Committee, prompting Peter Ferbrache's removal and the need to choose a new Chief Minister.

Rob ProwDeputy Prow leads Guernsey's Home Affairs Committee, responsible for the bailiwick's emergency services, immigration and law enforcement. He is the only one of the four potential candidates to support the outgoing P&R committee.

He is Deputy Ferbrache's preferred candidate to succeed him as the President of the Policy & Resources Committee.

Lyndon TrottDeputy Trott is Guernsey's former Chief Minister who held the office between 2008 and 2012.

He’s now the acting Presiding Officer of the States of Deliberation & States of Election. Earlier this year Lyndon became Deputy Chairman of Guernsey Finance.

Peter RoffeyDeputy Roffey is o ne of Guernsey’s longest-serving politicians.

He’s currently President of both the STSB and the Employment & Social Security committee. He describes himself as an environmentalist "even before it was fashionable".

