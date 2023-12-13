The first unwell seal pup of the season has been washed ashore in Guernsey.

The pup - who has been named 'Grinch' - was found at Pembroke Bay yesterday afternoon, weighing less than half of their ideal body weight.

It is thought that Grinch is around six weeks old.

Seal pups should be around 40 kilograms at this age, but Grinch is said to be "very poorly" and only weighing 12 kilograms.

Steve Byrne, the manager at the GSPCA, said: "Grinch is extremely thin and will need 24/7 care and is now at our intensive care area for seals which we are hoping to rebuild next year.

"We weren’t planning on caring for seals long term this season and we have a number of challenges and really need help."

The charity is asking islanders for help with fresh fish to feed the animals they are caring for.

They have also had damage to areas of the rehabilitation site following Storm Ciarán.

Steve continued: “The recent weeks have seen many challenges as many of our outer aviaries, pens, fences and equipment were sadly damaged or destroyed due to the storm.

“As well as funds, we really need a couple of portacabins to house some of the displaced animals including the seals during the rebuild until we can build new enclosures."

Earlier this year, two pups were rescued from Jersey and are said to be doing well.

Faulkner and Jem were found injured on the west coast but are now much stronger, eating on their own and recovering in the GSPCA's swimming pools.

What to do if you find a seal pup:

If you find a seal pup that looks fit and healthy and shows no signs of distress, you may consider monitoring it from a safe distance for 24 hours.

Do not touch the seal. They can give a nasty bite, which will become infected by bacteria that live in a seal’s mouth.

Do not allow any dogs near seals on beaches.

If a seal pup is sick, thin or injured then we would ask you to contact our 24-hour cruelty and advice line on 01481 257261.

In the last 10 years, the GSPCA has helped release more than 30 grey seal pups back into the wild.

