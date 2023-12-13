Jersey charities are finding it increasingly difficult to operate and many expect to scale back because of rising costs, a survey has found.

The Association of Jersey Charities (AJC) carried out the research into its membership, with almost 60 local charities involved.

Over half said they have seen "an increase in the demand for their services" in the last year.

Despite their help being in higher demand, an overwhelming majority of 89% also saw their costs rise across that same period.

As a result, around 25 charities said they expect to reduce how much help they can provide.

Beth Gallichan, the head of AJC, said: "Driven by the cost-of-living crisis, [local charities] are experiencing the triple whammy of a rise in demand for their services, a decline in fundraising income with people finding it hard to donate and an increase in their own operational costs.

“The result is an unsustainable position, and we are already seeing charities making difficult decisions about reducing services.

"For an island where charities play such a critical role, that would be devastating for our local communities who rely so much on them".

