Deputy Lyndon Trott will return as Guernsey's Chief Minister after being elected as the new leader of the island's new Policy & Resources Committee.

He beat Deputies Charles Parkinson, Peter Roffey and Rob Prow to the top job receiving the backing of 21 deputies.

Former Chief Minister Deputy Peter Ferbrache had said he wanted Deputy Rob Prow, the only one of the four candidates to support the former committee, to be his successor.

He came a close second in the poll of Deputies, receiving 19 votes.

It followed Deputy Charles Parkinson's successful vote of no confidence aimed at ousting the current Policy & Resources committee.

Earlier today (Wednesday 14 December) States members supported the motion, with 26 votes for, 13 against and one abstention.

During the first round of voting, no candidate received an overall majority so Deputy Parkinson - who received the fewest votes - was eliminated.

The same thing happened to Deputy Roffey in the second round.

Breakdown of votes during Wednesday afternoon's States vote

The Deputies' supporters later lent their votes to Deputy Trott, giving him the required majority to be elected as the new P&R President.

One of Deputy Trott's first jobs will be to fill the other four vacancies on Guernsey's top committee.

