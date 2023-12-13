Guernsey's top political committee will be removed from their roles after a successful vote of no confidence was brought against its current members.

The Policy & Resources Committee was publicly challenged by Deputy Charles Parkinson after three failed attempts to introduce a Goods and Services Tax in the bailiwick.

Deputies Peter Ferbrache, Mark Helyar, Jonathan Le Tocq, David Mahoney and Bob Murray - P&R's current members - previously said they would "not resign" and intended to "continue in their posts".

Deputy Parkinson's confidence motion was originally due to be debated on Wednesday 22 November, but the States Assembly & Constitution Committee called for it to be debated ahead of the budget debate instead.

However, States members rejected that and voted to keep it on its original date.

The confidence vote has also been delayed by politicians voting to adjourn Guernsey's 2024 budget debate and take a two-week break.

Before the debate eventually got underway on Friday 24 November, the Bailiff made the shock announcement that Deputies Helyar and Mahoney had resigned from their roles on the Policy & Resources Committee.

Had the committee survived the confidence vote, they would have remained in their roles until the next States sitting on Wednesday 13 December, when their successors would have been appointed.

Opening the debate, Deputy Charles Parkinson - who called for the vote - said Guernsey needs "less divisive leadership" and a "vision to prioritise sustainable economic growth".

He said he has been embarrassed by the "shambles" demonstrated, accusing the current P&R members of "promoting division, procrastination and inaction".

Deputy Parkinson also said the committee had "abdicated responsibility" when leadership was needed, saying they have "lost the confidence of the island".

Deputy Charles Parkinson called for the confidence vote against P&R's current members. Credit: ITV Channel

Other States members agreed. Deputy Simon Fairclough said "something has to change", adding "we are lacking direction and leadership".

Deputy Lindsay de Sauzmares made allegations of bullying - saying the committee members have been "viscerally aggressive", and sometimes "abusive".

She said: "I've been raising the issue of overtly aggressive and abusive behaviour through every appropriate channel I could have thought of since early in this term.

"In my experience, what marks this P&R apart from their predecessors and the other committees I've been involved with, is their tone and manner which can be viscerally aggressive to the point of abusiveness."

Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez speaking out in the States about "aggressive" and "abusive" behaviour

Those comments were challenged by P&R's outgoing Treasury Lead, Deputy Mark Helyar.

He told ITV News: "There is no specific evidence that's been provided about anything, nothing, there is no evidence.

"Standing up and saying 'I have been bullied' is not evidence."

His sentiments were echoed by Deputy Ferbrache, who said: "I don't think it's a toxic P&R Committee.

"I think it's a shame and I think if people have had these concerns before I am hearing them for the first time. I have never heard them before, I am hearing them in a public forum.

"I would've expected them to speak to me well before now and tell me what these concerns were."

Others supported the current P&R members. Deputy Rob Prow asked what the confidence vote would achieve, adding that the "fully capable" committee has done a "sterling job" and he has "full confidence in them".

The vote has been a long time coming after politicians decided to adjourn the debate for two and a half weeks.

During that time, Deputy Ferbrache invited every States member to a private meeting where he attempted to rally support ahead of the vote.

Ultimately though, Deputies were not convinced and the majority voted to say they did not have confidence in the current P&R members' ability to effectively do their job.

23 members voted to remove Deputies Ferbrache, Helyar, Le Tocq, Mahoney and Murray, while just 16 voted for them to remain in post.

