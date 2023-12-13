School partially closed after fires set during overnight break-in

Parts of d'Auvergne school in Jersey have been closed after fires were set during a break-in overnight.

School officials say a large amount of vandalism and graffiti has been found across the site.

The school has confirmed that the breakfast club for this morning (13 December) has been cancelled.

Foundation and Key Stage One pupils have been asked to stay at home.

Key Stage Two students should arrive as normal, although they will not be allowed in the building and should be collected at 12 noon.

All after school clubs have been cancelled.

Jersey Police are investigating the incident and four fire crews attended the scene on Tuesday 12 December.

Headteacher Sam Cooper said: "We are very upset that this has happened to our school."

He added: "Please reassure your children that the school will look as smart as usual when they return on Thursday."

