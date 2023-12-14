Deputies John Gollop, Jonathan Le Tocq, Bob Murray and Heidi Soulsby will join the newly re-elected Chief Minister, Lyndon Trott, on Guernsey's top political committee.

It comes after a successful vote of no confidence in the Policy & Resources Committee saw Deputy Peter Ferbrache ousted as Chief Minister alongside his top team.

States members voted to replace the previous committee members on Wednesday 14 December with 26 votes for, 13 against and one abstaining from the motion of no confidence.

The vote was called after the committee tried and failed three times to introduce GST in Guernsey.

However, two members of Deputy Ferbrache's P&R lineup have kept their roles on the panel - Deputies Le Tocq and Murray.

Deputy Heidi Soulsby, who previously served as Peter Ferbrache's second-in-command also returns to the top table in her former role as the committee's Vice President.

She previously resigned in October 2022, saying her views "had not been valued" and "there is little point" in her continuing.

Together, the five Deputies will serve as Guernsey’s top committee, deciding government policies and spending priorities.

