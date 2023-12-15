Alderney celebrates its 78th Homecoming Day

People in Alderney are celebrating their 78th Homecoming Day.

On December 15 1945, people who were evacuated during the Nazi occupation returned to the island after five years away.

After the war, homecoming islanders had to work hard rebuilding the community.

The occasion will be marked with a church service at 11am in St Anne's Church.

The service will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony and a Vin d'Honneur.

Guernsey's Lieutenant-Governor will also be in attendance.

There will not be a "tea party" on this occasion, unlike previous years.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: