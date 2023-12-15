Jersey's Economic Development Minister has apologised, after he wrongly claimed that Condor Ferries had failed to inform him of future freight prices hikes.

Deputy Kirsten Morel publicly called on the company to justify their 19% hikes from January 2024 and denied any prior knowledge of the planned price increases.

However, it has emerged that Condor sent a letter to him outlining the changes on 16 November - which he even replied to.

Deputy Morel said he "misremembered" the contents of the letter during a budget debate in the States this week.

He said: "On Monday, in Questions Without Notice, I was asked whether I had been made aware of freight price increases.

"I had received a letter regarding freight price increases, but in the moment I thought it was about passenger price increases".

This break down in communications between Condor and Deputy Morel came as a surprise to some, as his previous job was handling communications for the shipping company.

