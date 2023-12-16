Condor has denied it's going into administration amid questions over the health of its finances.

The ferry company recently had to announce increases to its freight charges by nearly 19% that will be introduced from next month.

This comes as figures show a number of loans it took out in August 2017 recently had to be refinanced, a period marked by a rapid spike in interest rates.

Companies House submissions reveal Condor was successful in securing the required refinancing from NatWest in September 2023.

However, as part of the deal, a new charge was created against the company which would allow the bank to seize assets should the company fail to keep up repayments.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon (15 December), the company's CEO, John Napton, said: "Condor has been working with its stakeholders to overcome a temporary but challenging time.

"We are confident that this is very near to being resolved and will have no impact on our services now or in the long term".

Condor Ferries' next company accounts are expected to be published in early 2024.

All of this comes as the governments in both Guernsey and Jersey commissioned the berthing trials of a DFDS ship, called the Finlandia Seaways, to help safeguard against a "number of possible risks".

It travelled to both islands on Saturday 16 December.

