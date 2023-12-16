The principal of Guernsey's Further Education College says she's "overjoyed" with Ofsted marking its teaching as 'Good' in all eight categories.

Some of those include: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes , personal development and leadership, and management.

The College of Further Education, which is part of The Guernsey Institute, was inspected between the 7th and 9th of November 2023.

Reacting to the news Dr Louise Misselke, said: "This reflects the unwavering commitment of our staff team to our students whatever their age.

"I am so proud of every single member of the college staff for the work they do every day in support of our students despite, at times, the very challenging physical environment of our buildings."

However, the report goes on to describe the college's Coutanchez and Delancey campuses as "ageing" and of "poor-quality" with teaching and learning experiences being "restricted" because of rooms being closed due to weather damage.

On this Dr Misselke added: "The politicians have got a lot of work to do to find a solution to this problem. But, despite our facilities the teaching and learning and the experience for our students is really good."

Ofsted is short for the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills.

In each area, services are graded and then placed into one of four categories: outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.

