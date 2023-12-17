The Société Jersiaise has unveiled a new tiled mural to mark its 150th anniversary.

The artwork, which is beside the Pier Road entrance to the Société building, is made up of more than 150 individually illustrated tiles, all designed by local artist Lauren Radley.

At the unveiling, Lauren said: "It's been months of work and I'm just really pleased with how it looks up on the wall".

Speaking to ITV News, Lauren said she wasn't originally going to apply for the job because her work is mostly on paper, but following a conversation with her husband she came up with the idea of printing the designs onto ceramic tiles.

Each of the 150 tiles depicts a part of the island's long history. Credit: ITV Channel

When asked about the inspiration for the 150 different tiles, Lauren said: "That was very much a team effort between me and the Société.

"I came up with a list of things that I thought represented them [Société Jersiaise] and represented Jersey; historical and cultural things about the island and from the different areas of focus within the Société".

The mural was unveiled by Jersey’s Bailiff Timothy Le Cocq on Friday lunchtime (15 December 2023) and marks the culmination of a year-long celebration by the organisation.

Chief Executive of Société Jersiaise, Rebecca K Bailhache, said: “As we wind up our anniversary year celebrating ‘Past Present Future’, what better way to place in the public’s eye a daily reminder of what makes our Island unique?

"We are grateful to ArtHouse Jersey for their collaboration and to the Government of Jersey’s Creative Island Partnership Fund for their generous support".

