Alderney representatives have expressed frustration after the Bailiwick's new Chief Minister said he would bring the airport extension back to the States for debate.

Alderney politician Alex Snowdon told ITV Channel that Deputy Lydon Trott needed a "reality check" and has "funny views about Alderney".

The extension - which was agreed by Guernsey politicians in December 2022 - would allow larger planes to land and replace the old 1960s terminal building and fire station.

The future of the rebuilding and refurbishment could be in jeopardy, with Deputy Trott wanting to reconsider the benefits of the expense.

Alex Snowdon, who represents Alderney in the States, said:

"I think the new Chief Minister has got to stop going round in circles and go on and get a grip of the situation.

"I think the Chief Minister trying to cut Alderney adrift would be ridiculous... he needs to come to the island and understand how we are trying to build the economy".

Alderney politician Steve Roberts on the possibility of further runway debate...

Alderney politician Steve Roberts said: "Deputy Trott doesn't seem to think Alderney should have a runway for some reason or other".

"We pay all our tax to Guernsey... and [the airport] has been left run down and not maintained".

Both politicians emphasised, however, that they looked forward to working with the new Policy and Resources committee towards a solution.

