Jersey Post has announced it will increase its postal rates by 8.6% starting from January 2024.The price rise will begin on 8 January whilst the cost of small letters sent both locally and to the UK will remain frozen.

Jersey Post says the price increase is to reflect the internal and external cost pressures that the company faces.

T he cost of a stamp to send a letter to Europe will rise by 30p, from £1.85 to £2.15 and a letter to the rest of the world will become £2.95, a rise of 40p.

Jersey Post says the increase is because of factors including a decline in outbound mail which it predicts will fall by 13% next year, and a rise in operating costs, due to the price of fuel.

Julie Thomas, Managing Director of Postal and Logistics says: “Our annual price changes try to combat some of the challenges we face as a business in a declining market.

"Despite this, we are still committed to minimise the impact on our customers and, therefore, have taken the decision not to increase 100g letter formats locally and to the UK."

"In 2022, we only increased prices by 3.5% and last year by 7.9%.

"This year, there is an 8.6% increase, which is driven by our increased cost base but still below the current inflation rate of 10.1%.”

